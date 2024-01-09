Editor’s note: The above video is from KXAN’s previous coverage of this story.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager who was hit and critically injured in northeast Austin late last month died after fighting for her life in a hospital for several days, according to an update from police.

The crash happened around 6:44 p.m. in the 11900 block of Farmhaven Road on Dec. 30. The victim was identified by family members and the Austin Police Department as Treyshur Carter, 14.

The Austin Police Department said it responded to the crash and found “an individual with serious injuries.” APD said Austin-Travis County EMS was treating the person — identified as Carter — when officers arrived.

ATCEMS said Carter was unconscious at the scene when they arrived, and they transported her to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

APD said Carter died from her injuries on Friday, Jan. 5.

Police said multiple APD investigative units have reviewed the evidence and details pertaining to this incident including Vehicular Homicide Unit, Highway Enforcement Investigations Unit, Homicide Unit, and the Aggravated Assault Unit.

The investigation remains open with APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit.