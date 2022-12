AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen is being treated for critical life-threatening injuries after an east Austin shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department responded to a shooting/stabbing call at 1:32 p.m. in the 6400 block of Springdale Road. That’s near the intersection of Springdale and Manor Roads.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported a teen patient to a local trauma facility with critical life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.