AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded Tuesday to a crash with a pedestrian in north Austin shortly after 5 p.m, ATCEMS said in a tweet.

A teenager was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries after the crash, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said the crash happened on the 1000 block of East Rundberg Lane, which is just east of Interstate 35.

According to the tweet, no other information is available and ATCEMS is no longer on scene. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.