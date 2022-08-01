AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eighty-eight teenagers were honored Sunday for being part of a youth-led campaign to build healthy relationships and become leaders in their community.

The Texas Advocacy Project’s Teen Ambassadors of Hope focused on preventing teen dating violence.

The ambassadors competed for six different honors, including raising money, outreach and leadership, during Sunday’s Teen Hope Awards.

“We want people to be equipped with what they need to understand what healthy relationships are and to make sure that they are in them themselves, and if they see their friends are not in a healthy relationship that they’re there to be a good upstander,” said Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino.

Teen ambassadors earn service hours for volunteering and can highlight their efforts on college and scholarship applications.

Established in 1982, TAP said it provided legal services in 5,042 cases serving 10,891 Texans in 2021. If you or someone you know needs help, call (800) 374-HOPE or visit TAP’s website.