Austin Police responded to a suspicious death at a bus stop along North Lamar Boulevard June 9. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a 17 year old is charged with murder after a man was killed at a bus stop earlier this month.

Police said Tuesday the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Joshua Trevino in the 2500 block of New York Drive in east Austin and arrested him. He’s being held at the Travis County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Joshua Trevino, 17 (Austin Police Photo)

KXAN has reached out to Trevino’s attorney and will update this story once a response is received.

Police said Tony Kelley, 52, was found bleeding at a bus stop in the 12400 block of North Lamar Blvd on June 9. That’s near West Parmer Lane and Interstate 35.

When officers found Kelley, APD said he had “visible trauma.” EMS tried to save his life, but he died at the scene. An autopsy determined Kelley died from injuries caused by a sharp object, APD said.

This is the city’s 30th homicide case so far this year.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.