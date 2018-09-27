Teen athletes team together to end abuse Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. High school athletes wear purple ribbons to raise awareness of domestic violence (KXAN Photos/Julie Karam) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four thousand high school football players are part of a massive effort to curb dating violence in Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff's office is teaming up with school districts in Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Williamson Counties to raise awareness with a campaign called "Football is a Contact Sport, Love Shouldn't Be." Football players will wear purple ribbon decals on their helmets and varsity volleyball players will wear purple shoelaces, showing they are taking a stand against abuse.

Kristen Dark, a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff's Office, says the focus is on teen athletes for a reason.

"We would like to see this generation do better," Dark said. "The majority of domestic violence victims are ages 18-24. That's a demographic we'd like to see a change in. We're hoping this generation, we don't work nearly as many domestic violence cases in that age group."

Football and volleyball coaches will also have educational materials on what they can do to support the teenagers in becoming positive role models to each other.

"This is something coaches are speaking into for the sake of the athletes, for the sake of the entire school to help them do relationships better," says Dark.

She says statistics show 1 in 3 teenagers has a friend who has experienced dating violence. Schools are hoping to channel the influence of high school athletes to make people aware of those statistics and what they can do to help.

Throughout the month of October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the message will be spread to football games. Fans will hear a message about awareness and ways they can support teens by being a positive role mode.