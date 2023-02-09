AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to an early February crash that killed a child and injured an adult.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 4:24 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

APD said the call came in as a crash between an SUV and a sedan at the intersection of North Meadows Drive and Newmont Drive in north Austin.

After the initial impact, the SUV kept going and then crashed into two pickup trucks parked at a nearby duplex, according to APD.

A child, Maria Monserrat Dubon-Nava, was walking in between the two parked trucks when she was struck. Dubon-Nava died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV initially left the scene of the crash but later returned. He was arrested for an Accident Involving Injury.

The driver of the sedan involved in the first crash also left the scene.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s ninth fatal crash of 2023 which have resulted in nine fatalities for the year.