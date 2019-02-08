Teen arrested after allegedly setting her friend's pants on fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN/Austin Police Department) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LAMPANG, THAILAND - DECEMBER 19: A flame used to heat steel burns at a workshop on December 19, 2017 in Lampang, Thailand. (Photo by Brent Lewin/Getty Images) [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault after allegedly setting her friend's pants on fire in an effort to wake him up.

On Sunday, Austin police were called to 7010 West State Highway 71, where they met with the victim of the alleged assault. The victim told officers that he was injured after an assault the night before when he was lit on fire by the suspect, 19-year-old Lilly Elizabeth Sanchez.

The victim told Arson Investigators, that during the previous evening he and several others — including Sanchez — went to a friend's house.

During a trip to a nearby gas station, the victim stated that he fell asleep, only to wake up to the sensation of heat on his leg. He claims he woke up to see his pants on fire and Sanchez in the seat in front filming him on her phone while holding a yellow lighter.

The victim told investigators that he didn't realize the severity of his injury until the next morning when he found a burn on his leg the size of a baseball. A doctor told the victim that he had suffered a third degree burn and he was then sent to the Temple burn center for treatment.

The victim received a video of the incident from a friend who downloaded it from Sanchez's Snapchat post. According to investigators, the video shows the victim asleep in the back row seats of a minivan and Sanchez using a yellow lighter to light his pants on fire.

Investigators report that when interviewing Sanchez, she claimed the victim lit himself on fire, but when told they had obtained video of the incident she changed her story.

Investigators have contacted the victim, who told them he had received two surgeries including skin grafts, the first costing him around $1,000.

Sanchez was arrested for aggravated assault, and her bond was set at $15,000.