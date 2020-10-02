Teen accused of shooting 2-year-old in foot during attempted gun purchase in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen is accused of shooting at a family in a car and injuring a 2-year-old girl, following a fight during an attempted gun purchase.

17-year-old Ivan Hernandez faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, in connection with the shooting that happened last week.

Austin police responded to an urgent shooting/stabbing call on Sept. 21 around 3 p.m. in a DD’s Discount parking lot in east Austin, according to a Travis County arrest affidavit. The caller told officers his 2-year-old daughter was shot in the foot.

Officers determined the actual incident happened on a home’s driveway on Purple Sage Drive. The 2-year-old was sitting in the back seat of car with her brother, while their mom was in the passenger seat. The dad was reportedly meeting with Hernandez to buy a gun from Hernandez at a home in northeast Austin, according to the affidavit.

During the exchange, the mom said she saw Hernandez reach into his pocket as if he was grabbing a gun, according to the affidavit. The father saw this and reacted by punching Hernandez, causing Hernandez to fall on the ground. The father reportedly continued to punch Hernandez, then ran to his car.

As the father was getting into the car, the mom said she saw Hernandez get up and point a small, black handgun towards the back passenger area of their car, according to the affidavit. Hernandez allegedly fired several rounds, and the father sped off.

The mom checked on the children and saw the 2-year-old had been hit by a bullet on her leg/foot area, according to the affidavit. Their son was not hurt.

A witness saw the two men fighting and called 911. He then followed the dad to a nearby H-E-B parking lot, which was in the same lot as DD’s discounts. The witness said he saw an unidentified third man with the father who was also punching Hernandez, who then drove away in a separate car.

The 2-year-old was taken to Dell Children’s Hospital where a .380 caliber bullet was removed from her lower leg/foot area, and she received stitches, according to the affidavit. At the home where the shooting happened, officers found six bullet casings that matched the bullet recovered from the daughter.

On Sept. 22, the affidavit said the mom and dad positively identified Hernandez in a photo line up as the suspect who shot at them.