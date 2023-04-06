AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin firefighters got hundreds of stuffed animal donations Wednesday. The Austin Fire Department says firefighters will give the toys to children after a fire.

According to AFD, the teddy bears and stuffed Dalmatians came from the Austin Junior Forum’s Teddy Bear Program.

According to its website, AJF raises money every year to buy the toys for the Fire Department, as well as for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Department.

AFD said in recent years, more than 5,000 children in the community have been involved in some sort of crisis situation, and the number continues to rise.

You can donate to the Teddy Bear Program here.