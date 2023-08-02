AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College said a technical issue caused nearly 10,000 students to be dropped from enrollment.

The college said it would work to contact all the students impacted by the issue. ACC said the students should still get all the classes they signed up for.

“We apologize to anyone that was impacted. We want them to understand that we are ready to go for the fall semester, and we look forward to seeing all the students when they get to campus,” Dr. Dorado Kinney, ACC Associate Vice Chancellor, said.

ACC said it temporarily closed the self-service platform and paused fall registration until it could get the situation figured out and help those students get back into their fall classes.

“We hope to have everything back online soon,” ACC said.

Classes are expected to start Aug. 21.