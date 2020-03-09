Tech worker visited Austin before testing positive for COVID-19 in India

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A tech worker who was in Austin during late-February has tested positive for the new coronavirus in India, according to reporting from The News Minute.

The software engineer, a man in his 40s, reportedly traveled from Austin to New York City on Feb. 28, then to Dubai on Feb. 29. He returned to India March 1 and developed symptoms four days later.

The report says he was placed in isolation on March 8 before his lab results returned positive for the virus on Monday morning.

Karnataka state health officials say it’s the first positive case of the new coronavirus disease within the Indian state.

The city of Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office say it believes the risk to the community is low.

Officials also said they don’t believe the man had symptoms while in Austin.

As of Monday afternoon, Austin doesn’t have a positive case for COVID-19. There are 12 cases in the state of Texas, concentrated in the Houston area. 16 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City.

According to The News Minute report, 45 people have contracted the virus in India.