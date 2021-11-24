Team Kristen wins ‘Friendsgiving Challenge;’ over $65K raised for Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was Team David vs. Team Kristen, and Kristen Currie’s team came out on top — but ultimately, it was Central Texans who won.

KXAN’s meteorologists David Yeomans and Kristen Currie challenged one another at the beginning of the month to see who could raise the most money for the Central Texas Food Bank. Each had an initial goal of raising $5,000, but thanks to the generosity of their teams, they quickly surpassed that goal within the first week.

Together, the teams raised $67,088, enough for 268,352 meals.

The Central Texas Food Bank provides food to families in need through more than 300 community partners and serves more than 75,000 people each week.

It has partnerships and buys at such a large scale that it can stretch these donations into more food than a person could buy themselves at the store. It can take $1 and turn it into four meals.