AUSTIN (KXAN) — Team David pulled out an upset win over Team Kristen in KXAN’s annual Friendsgiving Challenge, which raises money for Central Texans in need.

For the past two years, the KXAN meteorologists have competed to see who can raise the most money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

Together, the teams raised $80,900, enough for 323,600 meals.

The Central Texas Food Bank is able to turn every dollar donated into four meals, because it purchases at scale. It serves more than 60,000 people each week in 21 counties in Central Texas, providing food for our neighbors through almost 300 community partners.

You can still donate to the Central Texas Food Bank online.