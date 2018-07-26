Teachers have watchful eye on upcoming Retirement System vote Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Teachers have a watchful eye on upcoming retirement system vote. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday morning the Teacher Retirement System board will vote whether to officially lower the amount they expect to take in through future investments.

It's a move that could require billions of dollars to be pumped into the system in the years ahead, either from the state government or Texas teachers.

The TRS board will decide whether to lower the 8 percent rate to 7.5 or 7.25 percent.

Thursday, the American Federation of Teachers held a press conference and protest outside of the TRS building in downtown Austin to draw attention to the issue. They're pressing Texans to vote for elected officials in November that prioritize keeping a strong retirement system for teachers.

Dozens of retired teachers rallied outside of TRS.

"We knew we would never become wealthy," said retired teacher Rita Reynolds, "but we did expect to get decent respect."

These retirees are sick of the stress.

"The decision has a lasting impact on the quality of life of retirees," said Cheryl Anderson.

TRS money comes from the teachers, state lawmakers and those investments.

When one goes down, the others need to pick up the tab. Retired teachers here say they can't afford to pay more but are worried they'll have to.

"We tout ourselves in Texas for being number one.. well I'm sorry, we've been almost number one in the amount that has been cut," said Judy Bryant, a retired teacher from Dallas.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation is a conservative think tank with sway in the Capitol.. Kara Belew is their education advisor.

"This all starts with being accurate. How much money is actually available to pay teachers and are we going to be able to live up to the expectations and promises that have been made?" asked Belew.

She says years ago, Texas lawmakers overpromised to teachers. Costs rise faster than tax dollars can keep up.

"We have a limited amount of taxpayer funding available and we have a lot of responsibilities," said Belew.