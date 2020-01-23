Teachers at IDEA Bluff Springs help deliver visiting mother’s baby in gym bathroom

BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — An award ceremony at the IDEA Bluff Springs turned into a surprise baby delivery on Wednesday when teachers sprang into action to help a visiting expectant mother.

IDEA Public Schools reports that while Carina Rodriguez was visiting the school for an award ceremony for her second grader Luigiani, when she went into labor.

When IDEA teachers Valentina Davalos, Amberlynn Balli and Erica Beverly found Carina in the gym bathroom at the end of the ceremony, the educators swooped in to save the day.

While the school immediately called 911, Carina’s baby girl was in a hurry and the teachers were able to deliver her before EMS even arrived! Crews then took Carina and her healthy baby to Seton hospital.

On Thursday, the three teachers and Bluff Springs Principal Virginia Callaway visited Carina and announced another big surprise: IDEA Public Schools says it will give baby girl Rodriguez a college scholarship when she graduates from IDEA Public Schools.

She would be a member of the Class of 2038.