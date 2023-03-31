Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 31, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Agency outlined plans to implement a conservator management team to improve Austin ISD’s special education services, according to a 31-page TEA report obtained by KXAN. It comes after a years-long TEA investigation into the school district backlog of special education evaluations.

The agency report stated it reviewed 43 investigations of the districts special education department since 2020 and found a “repetitive and pervasive pattern of violations.”

In a statement to KXAN, TEA said Austin ISD’s special education department had a lack of support for students and “significantly hampered their ability to achieve academic success and negatively impacted their school experience.”

“The continued systemic noncompliance in special education demonstrates that AISD has failed to create and implement effective changes that correct the long-standing non-compliance,” the report states.

The report states the “commissioner of education is expected to appoint a management team to oversee the operations of the district.”

In February, AISD confirmed TEA was amid an ongoing investigation of its special education department that began in July 2021.

The most recent data provided by the district showed it was behind on nearly 1,800 special education evaluations, including initial and re-evaluations the district needed to do in order to identify students with disabilities and children who need additional support or services.

The data was from a count done on Jan. 26.

On Friday, Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin) initially released information about TEA’s intentions. Hinojosa, a former AISD board president, said she was dismayed TEA would appoint a conservator at this time.

“The TEA has been under federal oversight by the Department of Education for its failings regarding special education since 2018. I have yet to hear from the Commissioner how or why the TEA is better equipped to address our pressing challenges,” Hinojosa said. “I have been aware of AISD’s shortcomings regarding students in special education for some time now. In fact, it has been a challenge to access these services for my own son in AISD,” Hinojosa said.

TEA’s full statement can be read below.