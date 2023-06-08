Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 7, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials in Travis County said a man was last seen swimming in Lake Travis near Starnes Island Wednesday evening when a witness said he did not resurface.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Assist EMS call at 9:06 p.m., and the area where the man was last seen was searched by Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake Travis Fire & Rescue, Jonestown Police and TCSO Lake Patrol, according to officials.

“The man was not located, and the rescue transitioned to a recovery mission,” TCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said it continued searching until nightfall, and the shoreline and surface searches began at daylight Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m., TCSO said its dive team was on site.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for more details.