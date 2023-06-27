Editor’s note: The video at the top of this story includes the headlines for June 27, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Travis County Sheriff’s Office told KXAN Monday night deputies searched an area near Circuit of the Americas for carjacking suspects but halted the search when they could not find the suspects.

According to TCSO, deputies went to a report of a carjacking at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex on William Cannon Drive at 8:30 p.m.

TCSO said no one was hurt in the carjacking.

Deputies were able to track down the vehicle to the area near Circuit of the Americas.

Deputies approached the vehicle and the suspects ran off, according to TCSO. The sheriff’s office declined to say how many suspects there were.

TCSO said the case will be handed off to a detective for further investigation.