AUSTIN (KXAN)— A state agency is moving forward in the approval process for a rock-crushing plant, despite pushback from neighbors who feel it’s way too close to homes.

Neighbors are worried about air quality. Some who have lived in the area for generations, said they’ve been dealing with dusty air for years, just from temporary plants.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulates permits for the plants.

“Sometimes, depending on the wind, it can be so thick, you can barely see through it,” David Sides, a neighbor said.

Christopher Lupone fears the prolonged exposure to dust could really make people sick.

“It’s a big health risk,” Lupone said.

Sides and Lupone live on opposite sides of where the plant would go—less than a mile or so away from the site.

Both are worried what will happen now that a company has applied for a permit to have a permanent rock-crushing plant.

“There are 250 homes within a mile less than a mile of this,” Lupone said. “It’s ridiculous to think that they would do this, but then nothing seemed to be stopping it.”

Nearly 100 neighbors have left comments on TCEQ’s website, saying why they don’t want the permit to be approved for the plant. Now, they want a public meeting, to be able to openly talk about their concerns. Some said temporary sites similar to the permanent one that is waiting on permit approval, haven’t been mindful of air quality. One neighbor even took video of dusty air and low visibility as proof.

“Crushed stone has a lot of fundamental uses in construction, it’s material that goes into asphalt and concrete, for making roads, walkways, building foundations, railroad tracks, and crushed stone is also used quite a bit in landscaping, or drainage,” Professor at UT Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences Jay Banner said. “But at the same time, we have to always be cognizant of the potential impacts.”

Neighbors just want people most-impacted to be considered.

“Do we have to have them [rock-crushing plants] right next to people in a state where there’s so much land open space,” Lupone said.

TCEQ said in a statement:

“Ranger Excavating Inc. applied to register a rock crushing plant under the Air Quality Standard Permit for Permanent Rock and Concrete Crushers.

The Standard Permit provides that the TCEQ Executive Director approve or deny the application no later than 30 days after the end of the public comment period, considering all comments regarding the application, and base this decision on whether the application meets the requirements of the standard permit. The public notice and comment period ended on March 18, 2023. There is not an opportunity to have a public meeting or contested case hearing under this standard permit.

The applicant has represented that all technical requirements in the standard permit have been met; therefore, the registration is in the approval process. The executive director will issue a written response to any public comments received related to the issuance of the standard permit as soon as practicable after the executive director approves the application.”

Ranger Excavating did not get back with KXAN with an official comment as of Monday evening.

Neighbors said they’re going to work to get city council representatives involved to fight this.