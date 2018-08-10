Tax Free Weekend starts Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People can save money this weekend on back-to-school shopping for supplies, clothes and other essentials. The annual Texas tax-free holiday kicked off Friday morning.

In its 20th year, the Texas Comptroller’s Office predicts statewide shoppers will save $90.3 million over the three day period. Most everyday items priced under $100 are tax exempt, meaning shoppers will save about $8 in sales tax for every $100 they spend.

A full list of what’s taxed and exempt from taxes can be found here. For example, tennis shoes are tax-free while athletic shoes like cleats are taxed. Backpacks are tax-free (even ones with wheels), however computer bags or purses are taxed. The idea is that everyday items are tax-free, even diapers.

These rules also apply when shopping online.

“If you are buying something from places like Target or Walmart, they understand what this holiday is, so when you buy something online that tax-exempt purchase should apply with that purchase,” says Kevin Lyons, Texas Comptrollers Office.

The tax-free holiday runs through Sunday at midnight.