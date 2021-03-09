Tarrytown Pharmacy vaccinates people with disabilities, their caregivers in drive-thru clinic

by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those with disabilities and their caregivers were able to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday through Tarrytown Pharmacy.

The pharmacy planned to vaccinate 500 people as part of its “March to Vaccinate Vulnerable Texans” initiative.

The clinic is just one of nearly three dozen Tarrytown plans to hold across the state this month.

Use this link to sign up for the Tarrytown Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Staff will reach out to you once you are eligible and/or they have enough supply to schedule appointments.

