AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Tarrytown Expocare notified individuals of an “email security incident,” according to a news release from the company.

Tarrytown Acquisition Holdings, LLC, or Tarrytown Expocare, “is a healthcare provider that offers pharmacy services to the IDD and Behavioral Health communities across the United States.”

On Oct. 3, the company said it “detected and stopped an email security incident.” A law firm that specializes in cybersecurity and data privacy began investigating the incident, the release said. “Third-party forensic specialists” were also asked to assist in the investigation.

As of Thursday, the company said it “has not received any reports of suspicious activity in their email environment since the date of the incident (October 3, 2022).”

On Dec. 20, the company distributed letters to anyone who may have been impacted by the incident. In those letters, additional information was provided about what happened along with an outline of specific personal information that may have been exposed, the release said.

A toll-free number has been provided by the company for anyone who wants to know more about the incident. It is a call center, which can be reached at (844) 996-4705, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time, excluding holidays.