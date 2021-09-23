Tame Impala relocates Austin show over COVID-19 protocol requests

FILE – In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Tame Impala performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company said in a news release, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tame Impala will no longer be performing at the Frank Erwin Center Nov. 7, amid requests to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for attendees. The show has relocated to the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre, Tame Impala announced in an Instagram story post Thursday.

Event details have been updated on the Frank Erwin Center’s website. Tickets purchased through the Texas Box Office will be automatically refunded within 30 days, per the notice.

Tame Impala previously tweeted in late August they would be requesting proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Tama Impala’s announcement noted all tickets previously purchased will be refunded, so attendees will need to purchase a new one for entry.

“Bit of an inconvenience I know but health and safety is number 1!” the message read. “Gonna be amazing anyway.”

This latest relocation comes less than two weeks after Michael Bublé canceled his upcoming show at the Frank Erwin Center for the same reason.

“I am not a political person,” Bublé wrote at the time. “My commitment to complete my tour after all the postponements was agreed to under the terms that it would not put a single person in danger. Protocols were and continue to be in place for all my upcoming shows to ensure nobody will be put in harms way.”

Following Bublé’s cancelation, representatives for the Frank Erwin Center said the venue is “not in a position to expand” on the requested protocols. The arena is operated by the University and Texas at Austin and is unable to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test due to it being a state-owned facility.

Current COVID-19 safety protocols include enhanced sanitation, contactless payment and recommended social distancing markers. Masks are recommended for use but not required.