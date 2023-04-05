AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s tallest tower is scheduled to open in the Fall and will host the first Austin restaurant owned by Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk.

The 66-story skyscraper – located at the corner of 6th Street and Guadalupe – is nearing completion and is already pre-leasing a number of its 349 luxury apartments. The building, aptly named Sixth and Guadalupe, is a million square feet of mixed-use space –combining office, residential, retail and outdoor space.

The tower is currently the tallest in Austin and the fifth tallest in the state.

Kimbal recently signed a lease, securing nearly the entire ground-floor retail space of the new tower. There, he will open another location of his popular American bistro restaurant, The Kitchen, which started in Boulder, Colorado, but has expanded to Denver and Chicago.

The building has several pools and the tallest pool deck in Austin. It will also 24-hour health club with virtual fitness classes, an outdoor yoga deck, a podcast studio and media room, a private theater room, a game room and an elevated dog park and dog wash. New residents can start calling the lofty building home in the fall.

Though it is currently the tallest building in Austin, it won’t hang on to that title for long. Construction began last year on a skyscraper, called the Wilson Tower, which will be 80 floors high. The tower won’t be completed until 2026, but once it is erected, it will be the tallest in the state.