Talks to bring back the Zilker Zephyr extended due to COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Austin Parks Foundation and Austin Parks and Recreation Department need more time in order to get a beloved miniature train chugging again, a city memo says.

In a February 20 Austin City Council meeting, the council directed Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to find a temporary vendor to oversee repairs and operations of the Zilker Zephyr, the little train that famously circled the park until erosion near the river shut it down in May 2019.

Discussions between PARD and the Austin Parks Foundation have been ongoing since February, but with the pandemic delaying subsequent meetings, the groups have extended talks until September 30, the memo says.

The memo also details what APF and PARD have done to try to get the train running again. APF has established a committee to review proposals for train operators, hired an engineering firm to do initial work relating to tree and land surveys, improving the Zilker Cafe and bringing to ADA standards and APF’s development staff has been fundraising.

The groups are also discussing “how best to recognize the philanthropic donors which will be incorporated into the train operation.”

PARD is in the midst of drafting an operating agreement with APF, and that is expected to enter the negotiation phase this summer.

The previous owners and operators of the train, Texas Special, called it quits in January after they said negotiations with the city failed. The city filed a lawsuit against Texas Special to keep it from removing the tracks later that month.