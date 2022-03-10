Taking a trip? Austin ranked as one of best southern cities to visit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For those planning their next big getaway, the city of Austin might land on their list.

Southern Living’s list of the best southern cities to visit in 2022 ranked Austin No. 6, the highest-ranked Texas city on the list and the only one to crack the Top 10.

Southern Living’s methodology took into consideration each city’s dining, arts, shopping, entertainment and recreational offerings as part of its rank.

Here’s a breakdown of the Top 15 best cities, according to Southern Living: