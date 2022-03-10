Taking a trip? Austin ranked as one of best southern cities to visit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For those planning their next big getaway, the city of Austin might land on their list.
Southern Living’s list of the best southern cities to visit in 2022 ranked Austin No. 6, the highest-ranked Texas city on the list and the only one to crack the Top 10.
Southern Living’s methodology took into consideration each city’s dining, arts, shopping, entertainment and recreational offerings as part of its rank.
Here’s a breakdown of the Top 15 best cities, according to Southern Living:
- Charleston, South Carolina
What to check out: Head on over to Melfi’s, ChubbyFish and Leon’s Oyster Shop for food before detouring to The Battery promenade and Waterfront Park for the views.
- Savannah, Georgia
What to check out: Shop until you drop at E. Shaver, Bookseller and The Paris Market and Brocante before taking in the public squares and notable architecture downtown.
- Asheville, North Carolina
What to check out: Asheville’s notable sights include its Downtown Asheville Art District for shops, galleries and museums, as well as the River Arts District, which includes workshops and live music.
- Nashville, Tennessee
What to check out: The music scene takes precedent in Nashville, with the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the National Museum of African American Music all noted stops.
- New Orleans, Louisiana
What to check out: Antoine’s, Commander’s Palace and Dooky Chase’s Restaurant are just some of the restaurants you’ll want to visit on your trip. And of course, the famed home of Mardi Gras — need we say more?
- Austin, Texas
What to check out: Take a dip in Barton Springs Municipal Pool after a walk around Lady Bird Lake before trying your hand waiting in line at Franklin’s for barbecue, all before wrapping the night up with some live music at Antone’s.
- Atlanta, Georgia
What to check out: You’ll find plenty of sport events, concerts and live entertainment in your visit to Atlanta, but don’t forget about the food — Spring Restaurant, Talat Market, The Deer and The Dove and Kimball House, to mention a few.
- Charlotte, North Carolina
What to check out: The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden and a trip to Lake Norman are just a few of the sights and sounds to take in in Charlotte.
- Birmingham, Alabama
What to check out: Birmingham is known for many things, but dining and outdoor recreation top the list. Check out Highlands Bar and Grill, Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Helen for food, before taking in Ruffner Mountain and Red Mountain Park for the view.
- Richmond, Virginia
What to check out: Soak in the architecture of the Fan District before heading to the James River for whitewater rafting or a bike ride along the Virginia Capital Trail.
- Orlando, Florida
What to check out: For adventure seekers, a visit to Orlando isn’t complete without a stop at Walt Disney World, Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, or a trip through the waterways padding or via boat tours.
- Dallas, Texas
What to check out: The Dallas Museum of Art, the African American Museum of Dallas, the House of Blues Dallas and the Crow Museum of Asian Art are just some of the sights worth visiting to get a taste of Dallas’ cultural arts scene.
- Houston, Texas
What to check out: Houston is many things, and its food scene is one of its defining traits. Squable, Xin Chao, Nancy’s Hustle and March are all city staples, while its Museum and Theater districts offer plenty of exploration into its cultural contributions.
- Jacksonville, Florida
What to check out: Find some fun in the sun exploring St. John’s River and the Atlantic, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Little Talbot Island, as well as plenty of art exhibits, parks and other attractions.
- Louisville, Kentucky
What to check out: Learn about the history of two of Louisville’s most famous contributions — the Kentucky Derby and Louisville Slugger — at each’s respective museum in town.