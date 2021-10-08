‘Take the Cotton Bowl over:’ Matthew McConaughey fires up Longhorn fans with Red River Showdown pep talk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “We have to go there and take it from them.”

Those were the words of Matthew McConaughey, the University of Texas at Austin “Minister of Culture,” to Longhorn Nation in a Twitter video posted Thursday. He’s talking about fans going up to Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas and cheer the football team to victory Saturday over fierce rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

“It’s time to head to Dallas and kick some OU backside,” he yelled while holding up the Hook’em Horns sign (backward, but who’s going to tell him?).

McConaughey’s pep talk to the football fans was strong, and it’s a win the Longhorns not only need to get back into the national championship conversation but also to get back in the rivalry’s win column. The Sooners have won the last three matchups and five of the past six. Who can forget last year’s quadruple-overtime insanity that ended in a 53-45 Oklahoma win? Clearly not McConaughey.

“It’s an all-hands-on-deck operation,” he said. “Can you drown out their fans? Can you be that much louder? Can you believe more than they do? Can you have more horns up than they do down?”

He went on to clarify his stance on the horns down gesture used by opponents across the country, saying that it’s actually a compliment.

“Remember, appreciate them putting the horns down. You know why?” he said. “It means they hate us more than they love themselves.”

It’s a matchup with two ranked teams, the No. 21 Longhorns against the No. 6 Sooners, and it’ll decide who gets into the driver’s seat early in Big 12 Conference play. The Horns are coming off a road win over TCU 32-27, the first time they’ve beaten the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth in eight years, and the Sooners hung on to top Kansas State 37-31 last week to stay perfect at 5-0.

Even so, the Sooners are undefeated this year, and Texas isn’t. McConaughey knows that, and he’d love nothing more than for his alma mater to hand Oklahoma its first loss of the year and take back The Golden Hat.

“Take the Cotton Bowl over,” he said. “Don’t go there to rent the place. Own the place.”