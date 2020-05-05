Take a ‘food drive’ at COTA to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

IndyCar testing at COTA

IndyCar teams were out at Circuit of the Americas doing testing ahead of the race season. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It won’t be your normal food drive May 10 at Circuit of the Americas.

From 12-5 p.m., you can drive your car around the 3.4-mile track at COTA — the same track used for Formula 1 races — to raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

But don’t think you’ll get to burn rubber on the track. The idea is to create a parade of “unity, hope and fun” down the iconic Turn 1 hill at around 20 mph, then through Turns 3 and 4 before heading down the back stretch.

Donating online is encouraged, but there will be a touchless donation drop-off at the track.

You can also donate to the Central Texas Food Bank at KXAN.com.

