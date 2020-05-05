Take a ‘food drive’ at COTA to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

IndyCar teams were out at Circuit of the Americas doing testing ahead of the race season. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It won’t be your normal food drive May 10 at Circuit of the Americas.

From 12-5 p.m., you can drive your car around the 3.4-mile track at COTA — the same track used for Formula 1 races — to raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

But don’t think you’ll get to burn rubber on the track. The idea is to create a parade of “unity, hope and fun” down the iconic Turn 1 hill at around 20 mph, then through Turns 3 and 4 before heading down the back stretch.

Donating online is encouraged, but there will be a touchless donation drop-off at the track.

You can also donate to the Central Texas Food Bank at KXAN.com.