AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Terry Taco Enterprises, LLC announced it is permanently closing its remaining Taco Ranch location in south Austin on Nov. 3, according to a news release from P. Terry’s.

The company said it wants to focus on burger stand growth as it prepares to expand to Houston. The company said it also is thankful to its dedicated employees and the people in south Austin for supporting Taco Ranch since its opening in 2018.

“It’s with mixed emotions we announce the impending closure of Taco Ranch,” said Todd Coerver, P. Terry’s CEO in the release. “We sincerely appreciate the loyal following that made Taco Ranch successful. But, as P. Terry’s continues to grow and prepare for entry into the Houston market in 2024, it’s imperative we have everyone’s full attention on our P. Terry’s expansion, to ensure its success.”

All Taco Ranch employees will be offered positions at a P. Terry’s location, the release said. The company said it plans to sublease the building to Austin-based Cabo Bob’s.

Since 2020, P. Terry’s has grown from its 16 locations in Austin and San Marcos to 31 locations throughout Central Texas, the release said.