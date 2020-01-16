TABC to provide enhanced patrols downtown and near UT as part of Gov. Abbott’s plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will have an enhanced presence in downtown Austin and near the University of Texas campus Jan. 16-18.

Part of enhanced patrols in the area requested by Gov. Greg Abbott, retailers can ask for an undercover TABC agent to be stationed at the business to help prevent illegal or violent activity on the premises.

TABC executive director Bentley Nettles said agents will only patrol businesses if they ask them to. The operation is part of the “Cops in Shops” program, designed to catch underage violators and educate retail employees with TABC officer’s experience.

“Here in Austin and across Texas, retailers understand the important role they play in keeping their customers and the public safe,” Nettles said. “We’re proud to work with our partners in the alcoholic beverage industry to promote a safer Texas for all.”

Earlier in the week, auditors met with business owners to gauge interest, TABC said.