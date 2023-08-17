AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Department of Public Safety arrested an Austin convenience store clerk Aug. 11 for selling and giving alcohol to minors.

Pedro Enrique Flores-Vasquez, 48, was a clerk at Hyde Park Market on Duval Street, which is close to the University of Texas at Austin campus.

Flores-Vasquez was charged with online solicitation of a minor, sale of alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the TABC.

KXAN has reached out to attorneys connected with Flores-Vasquez. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

Officials said Flores-Vasquez was booked into the Travis County jail and remained in custody on bonds totaling $34,000.

“Online solicitation of a minor is a third-degree felony punishable by a prison sentence of between two to 10 years, along with a fine of up to $10,000. Selling alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor are both class A misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000,” the TABC said.