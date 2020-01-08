T.A. Brown Elementary celebrates opening of new, ‘state-of-the-art’ campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — T.A. Brown Elementary will open its brand new campus Wednesday, cutting the ribbon on what it calls a state-of-the-art facility designed as a green school rooted in STEM classes — science, technology, engineering and math.

The campus and its students and teachers have weathered a long road to get to this point.

The old T.A. Brown Elementary was demolished in 2017 after a district engineering study found “structural deterioration” at the school.

Since then, a new campus emerged from the rubble, built on the existing site. AISD bond money funded the construction. The total budget for the project exceeded $30 million, according to AISD’s 2017 Bond Program.

After the final touches, the modernized school is starting 2020 with a new beginning.

Rendering of new campus (Austin ISD).

Today’s special occasion will also include a student-led flag ceremony and choir performance Wednesday morning. AISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz will give ceremonial remarks along with Trustee Ann Teich of District 3 and Principal Veronica Sharp.

Webb Primary School merged with T.A. Brown in the process. They will also start the spring semester in the new facility.

Check out additional information and renderings of the project on the Austin ISD 2017 Bond Program website.