SXSW speakers: Ron Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff among final round of featured speakers

EXCLUSIVE – Ron Howard attends the 25th Television Academy Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard headlines South by Southwest’s final announced round of featured speakers for this year’s in-person conference and festival.

South by Southwest runs March 11-20.

In a release, SXSW announced Chairman of DAZN Group and Co-Founder and Managing Director of Smash Ventures Kevin Mayer with Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton; journalist and author, the co-founder and CEO of Rappler, and the first Filipino recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Ressa; and Grammy Award-nominated singer and guitarist of Japanese Breakfast and New York Times bestselling author of Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner as new keynote speakers.

Howard will participate in a featured session with a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film WE FEED PEOPLE, which highlights the future of food and the food crisis impacting communities.

Nathaniel Rateliff from Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will be in a featured session on how music moves cultural change.

Previously announced SXSW Keynote speakers include singer and rapper Lizzo. The Grammy award-winning artist partnered with Amazon Prime for a new reality show called “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The series is set to debut this spring on the streaming platform.

Other big-name speakers include Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Beck, bestselling author Neal Stephenson and award-winning director Celine Tricart.