SXSW pays tribute to Selena with free outdoor shows at Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake will feature a “Selena”-focused day of concerts during its three-day series of free, outdoor shows near downtown Austin. The annual SXSW festival is rapidly approaching with events starting in two weeks.

READ MORE: South By Southwest going ahead as planned amid global coronavirus outbreak

On Saturday, March 21, there will be nearly four hours dedicated to the Tejano music legend. The headliner will be “Selena for Sanctuary” which is expected to feature a variety of musicians including Carla Morrison, Victoria La Mala, Goyo (ChocquibTown), Sofia Reyes, Nina Diaz, Chris Perez, San Cha, and a house band under the musical direction of Wil-Dog (Ozomatli).

The Lehman (Kyle) High School Band is also expected to perform with the group.

German act “Milky Chance” will headline the first day on Thursday, March 19. Country musician Margo Price caps off Friday’s show on March 20.

The event is open to the public.

Complete Lineup & Schedule

Thursday, March 19 4 p.m. Gates Open 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. TBA 6:35 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Overcoats 7:35 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. JP Saxe 8:40 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. Milky Chance



Friday, March 20 4 p.m. Gates Open 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Whitney Rose 6:35 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. The Band of Heathens 7:35 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Soccer Mommy 8:40 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. Margo Price

