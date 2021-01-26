SXSW Online releases first list of showcasing music artists for 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 35th annual South by Southwest Music Festival released its initial list of artists that have been invited to perform online.

The 2021 showcasing artists for SXSW Online include Indigo Sparke, A Place to Bury Strangers, Francisca Valenzuela, Squid, Grrrl Gang, Darkoo, Samantha Sanchez, Astrid Sonne, Jealous and more.

“The result will be a unique online musical experience where industry professionals and music lovers can discover an unparalleled range of artists and styles from around the world, expanding listeners’ horizons from their own homes,” SXSW said in a press release.

The complete list is subject to change, and more artists could be added, SXSW said. You can view the entire list online here.

SXSW Online is scheduled for March 16-20. You can watch the event and musical performances through the SXSW Online Connected TV app, which is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Android TV. Some content can be viewed in VR through SXSW Online XR.

Passholders will not only be able to access the music festival showcases, but also conference keynotes, featured speakers, mentor sessions, networking meet ups, film festival screenings, comedy festival showcases and more online.

Willie Nelson will be the festival’s 2021 keynote speaker and other featured speakers include Queen Latifah, Chiquis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Nicholas Britell, Taraji P. Henson, Barry Jenkins, Matthew McConaughey, Baratunde Thurston, Samantha Bee, Sir Richard Branson and more.