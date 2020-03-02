SXSW announces Hillary Clinton will speak at festival

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College’s commencement address in New York. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been appointed Chancellor at Queen’s University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, Thursday Jan. 2, 2020, to serve a five-year term. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FILE)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With South by Southwest a little over a week away, the festival announced Monday a two-day series of conversations called Conversations About America’s Future. The event will feature discussion between some of the nation’s best journalists and top elected officials including Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The conversations will focus on ideas and visions for the future and how our country will look in the coming decades.

“The 2020 election is the most important election of our generation, and at SXSW our goal is to address the issues that affect the lives of all citizens,” said SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest. “We’re fortunate to have a young, diverse and engaged audience looking for solutions to the complex problems that face the next generation.”

“There’s no more important time to be talking about big ideas than in the middle of the biggest political year,” says Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. “There’s no better place to do it than on the biggest stage — and that’s SXSW. This is going to be amazing.”

The announced conversations include:

Former U.S. Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States Hillary Rodham Clinton in conversation with MSNBC political analyst and host of “AM Joy” Joy Reid.

U.S. Representative and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, in conversation with NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent and host of “MSNBC’sKasie DC” Kasie Hunt.

Former Chicago Mayor, ABC News contributor and author of “The Nation City: Why Mayors are Running the World” Rahm Emanuel, in conversation with “Recode” co-founder and editor-at-large Kara Swisher.

Journalist, author and co-founder of Lift Our Voices Gretchen Carlson, in conversation with “Glamour” editor-in-chief Samantha Barry.

Former congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, and Powered By People founder Beto O’Rourke in conversation with “The Washington Post” national political reporter and moderator of “Washington Week” on PBS Robert Costa.

Entrepreneur, founder of Venture 4 America and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in conversation with “New York Times” media columnist Ben Smith.

Four of the Lincoln Project’s founding members — independent political strategist Reed Galen, national political strategist Steve Schmidt, national political strategist John Weaver, and long-time Republican media consultant and author Rick Wilson — in conversation with CNN anchor and host of “At This Hour”, Kate Bolduan.

Justice Democrats spokesperson Waleed Shahid, Mayor of Stockton, California Michael Tubbs, and Harris County (TX) Judge Lina Hidalgo in conversation with “TIME” national correspondent Charlotte Alter, the author of “The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leadership will Transform America.”

Washington bureau chief for “The Daily Beast” Jackie Kucinich, “New York” Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi, CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju, and “Politico” senior writer and “Politico Playbook” co-author Jake Sherman in conversation with senior media reporter at NBC News and MSNBC and the author of Byers Market, Dylan Byers.

U.S. Representative Will Hurd, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence in the Office of the DNI Sue Gordon in conversation with editor-in-chief of “The Atlantic” Jeffrey Goldberg

The speakers will discuss the most prevalent issues that affect the lives of everyone today including, technology, privacy, and how to maintain civil engagement in the age of social media.

You can find more on the “Conversations About America’s Future” here.