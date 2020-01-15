SXSW announced next wave of ‘Showcasing Artists’ for the 2020 festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest (SXSW) the city-wide smorgasbord of film, interactive media, conferences and live music is only two months away.

On Tuesday, SXSW released its third wave of “Showcasing Artists” for the 2020 music festival. Showcasing Artists come to SXSW for a chance to introduce their sound to new audiences. The Showcasing Artists coming to SXSW will play day and night for thousands of people.

SXSW has already released three waves of Showcasing Artists. So far over 800 artists have been announced, but the festival has stated that over 2,000 performers in total are expected.

The first wave, announced in October, introduced 288 Showcasing Artists from across 51 different countries. These include NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Quinn Christopherson, UK Afrobet octet Kokoroko and Australian rapper Baker Boy.

A full list of Showcasing Artists from wave one can be found here.

The next wave of Showcasing Artists introduced an additional 210 artists from 36 countries. The additions include British post-punk band Wire, Ukrainian pop singer Alina Pash and Tokyo-based hip-hop trio Dos Monos.

A list of all the Showcasing Artists added in wave two can be found here.

The final wave announced Tuesday added another 350 Showcasing Artists ranging from across 42 different countries. The standouts from this wave include Nashville-based indie rock artist Soccer Mommy, Danish experimental electronic composer Astrid Stonne and Chinese post-punk band The Hormones.

The full list of Showcasing Artists added in wave three can be found here.

The list of all the Showcasing Artists to appear in SXSW’s 2020 music festival can be daunting. However, SXSW provides a few resources to let festival goers listen to and find there next favorite artist ahead of the March 13 start date. SXSW has created playlists featuring their Showcasing Artists on Apple Music and Spotify. They also have weekly artist highlights on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.