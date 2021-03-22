SXSW 2022 dates released, organizers optimistic for in-person festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With South by Southwest Online 2021 wrapping up last week, event organizers announced dates for 2022 with the hopes that people will be able to attend in person.

Next year’s dates are March 11-20, according to a post on the SXSW website.

“We at SXSW are hopeful that once people feel it’s safe enough to return to what will be the new normal of life, there will be a real enthusiasm for getting back to the things that brought them joy or opportunity or just the simple need to be out amongst humanity,” the post read.

Organizers quoted Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott when he said, “I’m very confident that SXSW will look normal, or near-normal next year.” They said they share his optimism that things will play out smoothly for an in-person festival.

SXSW also highlighted the events and keynote speakers they were able to host virtually this year. That includes conversations from politician Stacey Abrams, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, podcast host Priya Parker, author Charles Yu and musician Willie Nelson.

You can re-watch some of the keynote speakers and music and film festival events if you are registered through April 18. Learn more online here.