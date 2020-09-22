SXSW 2021 adds online events — in-person events could possibly happen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next year’s South By Southwest festival will be offering a week of digital events called SXSW Online as part of its 2021 offerings.

SXSW Online will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking and exhibitions from March 16 to 20.

In addition to the digital experience, SXSW says it’s working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a physical event. Updates will be released as they happen, SXSW says.

After the 2020 SXSW festival was cancelled at the very start of COVID-19 pandemic, music and entertainment festivals took a hit, but SXSW hopes its 2021 SXSW Online will bring the similar feeling in a safe setting.

Entries for the 2021 online events opens Tuesday, Oct. 6 with PanelPicker proposals for SXSW and SXSW EDU, as well as film festival submissions.

SXSW EDU Online will be held from March 9 to 11.

For more information and important dates, visit SXSW.