SXSW 2020 wristband sales start Wednesday — for Austin residents only

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready for the mayhem and the fun again!

Starting Thursday, March 13, South By Southwest and its various festivals will crash into Austin for the 32nd time — and access to purchase wristbands to its numerous events begins Wednesday for Austin residents only.

2020 Music Festival Wristbands will go for $149 each. The world-famous music festival portion of the event will be held from March 16-22.

The discounted Austin-resident-only wristbands will require purchase using a credit card with an Austin-area billing address. For a list of approved zip codes, click here.

Music wristbands will also have access to the SXSW Comedy Festival, which will be held Monday, March 16 through Saturday, March 21 and the SXSW Gaming Expo from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21.