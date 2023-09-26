Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN reporting on the closure of Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds costume shop.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Swiss athletic company will replace the now-shuttered Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds shop on South Congress, bringing another international brand to the street.

On, a Swiss sportswear company popular for its running shoes, is opening an Austin store in summer 2024, a company representative said. This is part of the company’s expansion into the U.S.

Exterior of former Lucy in Disguise shop (KXAN Photo/Taylor Girtman)

Popular costume store Lucy in Disguise announced it is closing by the end of 2022. (KXAN Photos/Andrew Choat)

Costume store Lucy in Disguise closed last year after 38 years on South Congress. The store manager previously told KXAN the closure decision was led by pandemic challenges and supply chain issues.

More South Congress changes

Several national and international businesses are also moving into South Congress.

Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive will build a flagship Austin showroom on South Congress next to Lady Bird Lake and the Yeti store, the California-based company announced this summer.

A $55 million mixed-use development, called Music Lane, opened in 2020 with big-name companies like Alo, Nike, Lululemon, Hermes, Equinox and Soho House, according to the Austin Business Journal.

In contrast, some businesses have closed or moved from South Congress in the last year.

Next door, Tesoros Trading Company closed its South Congress shop in June 2022. The store sold folk arts and crafts but closed after its owners wanted to retire.

Tesoros was quickly replaced with Austin-based boot company Tecovas, which opened in October 2022, according to the Austin Business Journal. Tecovas already had a flagship shop on South Congress, but the move gave it a larger space.

South Congress Books owners said the shop was “priced out of South Congress” earlier in 2023 and moved to Kerbey Lane.