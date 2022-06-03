AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s hot, and you know what that means: it’s a time when Central Texas families swarm to local waterways to beat the heat.

While swimming in Lady Bird Lake is not allowed, there’s a chance you’ll get splashed by the water. Swimmers should beware of a rash that could ruin the fun. A swimmer recently took to social media to share her experience about the rash. She claimed she reportedly got it after swimming in Lady Bird Lake.

The City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department told KXAN the woman’s social media report is the only case it knows about in the lake for the month of May.

“Swimmers itch is generally not reported as not all people are susceptible,” said City of Austin Watershed Protection Department communications manager Susan Garnett. “However, it is not surprising that the parasite is present in the reservoir given the abundance of snails and waterfowl.”

Swimmer’s itch, or cercarial dermatitis, is a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites. The parasites are released from infected snails into water like lakes, ponds and oceans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the parasite’s preferred host is the specific bird or mammal, if the parasite comes into contact with a swimmer, it burrows into the skin, causing an allergic reaction and rash. It’s more frequent during summer months. It also cannot be spread from one another.

Symptoms

Tingling, burning or itching of the skin

Small reddish pimples

Small blisters

These symptoms can develop within minutes to days after swimming in the contaminated water, according to the CDC.

Reduce the risk

Do not swim in bodies of water marked unsafe

Towel dry or shower immediately after leaving the water

Keep birds away from the swimming area

Treatments

Corticosteroid or anti-itch cream

Cool compress

Bathe in Epsom salts, baking soda or oatmeal soak

Testing for toxic algae

Austin Water uses a tool to test the water for cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins. The equipment, called FlowCam Cyano is able to monitor water quality by looking for algae and plankton that could alter the taste or smell of the water.

Harmful algae has been found in Lake Travis and Lady Bird Lake. For years, the City of Austin recommends dog owners keep dogs away from the water when the algae is detected. If dogs go swimming, make sure they do not ingest the water and get rinsed after. Dogs could also get very sick from the toxic algae.

Dirty water is part of the reason why swimming was banned in Lady Bird Lake in 1964. Austin tests the water and reports the findings on the city website.