AUSTIN (KXAN) — A swimmer is dead after first responders searched for and ultimately pulled a body from Lake Austin Sunday evening.

According to a post from Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics and Austin firefighters responded to the Loop 360 boat ramp near the Pennybacker Bridge to start looking for a person who went underwater and never resurfaced. At about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, first responders shared that they found this person’s body in the water.

In a final update posted on social media Sunday night, ATCEMS shared its paramedics pronounced the swimmer dead after “lengthy resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.”

No other information about the victim is known except for that person is an adult.

