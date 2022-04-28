AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a mother and son were shot and killed last week in east Austin, friends of the family are finding ways to remember them.

David Ontiveros, 42, was charged with capital murder in the deaths of his wife, Christina Limon, 39, and stepson, Rudy “Xavier” Limon-Lirra, 14. Court documents stated Ontiveros called 9-1-1 and told them he “shot his wife and stepson,” and “they are both dead.”

The double shooting happened April 22 at a home off Garden View Drive.

Limon-Larra was a student at Travis Early College High School, the Austin Independent School District previously told KXAN.

His friends Sophia, Xel-ha and Xitlali, who helped set up a vigil for him in the neighborhood, described him as a sweet kid who was always there for them.

“He was so sweet and caring and like, a normal kid. He played lacrosse and football and liked to play outside here with my little brother and hang out with me and play video games together,” said Xel-ha, who added Limon-Larra was like a brother to her because their birthdays were about a week apart.

A vigil with candles and flowers stands outside of a home where two people were killed in east Austin. (Photo: Mariano Garza/KXAN)

The three said they used to all spend time together at Barton Springs during the summer — one of their favorite memories.

“Those were good times, especially during quarantine when it was the only space to be in,” Xitlali said.