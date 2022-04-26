AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police said one man is in custody after a knife was pulled out during an argument Tuesday morning. SWAT was called to respond.

The Austin Police Department said the scene was at 4611 Interstate 35 Service Road, which is just north of Airport Boulevard. It’s near the Mueller development.

APD said SWAT was called after a disturbance involving a weapon was reported around 5:09 a.m. In an update, police said two men got into an argument over a vehicle.

The fight escalated, and one man pulled out a knife. That person went up to the apartment complex and refused to come out, police said.

After SWAT was called to respond, police said the man exited the apartment. He was taken into custody.

Police said it’s an ongoing investigation. No one was hurt, and there’s no threat to the public.

SWAT is working to get a man out of an apartment in central Austin Tuesday morning. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

KXAN crews at the scene said the northbound I-35 frontage road was blocked at Airport Boulevard, but it’s now back open.