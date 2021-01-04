Police shoot 1 person in the leg during SWAT standoff at north Austin hotel, CLEAT says

APD said a SWAT team is responding to the Spring Hill Suites on I-35 Monday morning in north Austin for a barricaded subject. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is now in police custody at the hospital after police shot him following a standoff Monday morning at a north Austin hotel.

Charley Wilkison, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, said the suspect charged at officers in a stairwell, then one officer deployed a TASER and the other shot the suspect in the leg.

OIS, Austin PD, barricaded subject in hotel. Subject, believed to have firearm, charges officers in stairwell. 1officer fires taser, 1officer fires weapon. Subject hit in leg by gunfire. Officers OK! Staff Atty Alyssa Urban working CLEAT’s 2nd OIS of 2021 @CLEAT @Jennifer_cleat — Charley Wilkison (@charleywilkison) January 4, 2021

Austin police confirmed the police shooting moments later, but have not yet provided as many details. They do say the suspect’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. APD plans to hold a news briefing after 9 a.m.

APD dispatched its SWAT team around 5:30 a.m. Monday to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel near Parmer Lane and Tech Ridge Boulevard along I-35 southbound for a barricaded subject. Several other hotels and the Boys Scouts of America office are also in the area.