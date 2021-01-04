Police shoot 1 person in the leg during SWAT standoff at north Austin hotel, CLEAT says

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APD said a SWAT team is responding to the Spring Hill Suites on I-35 Monday morning in north Austin for a barricaded subject. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is now in police custody at the hospital after police shot him following a standoff Monday morning at a north Austin hotel.

Charley Wilkison, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, said the suspect charged at officers in a stairwell, then one officer deployed a TASER and the other shot the suspect in the leg.

Austin police confirmed the police shooting moments later, but have not yet provided as many details. They do say the suspect’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. APD plans to hold a news briefing after 9 a.m.

APD dispatched its SWAT team around 5:30 a.m. Monday to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel near Parmer Lane and Tech Ridge Boulevard along I-35 southbound for a barricaded subject. Several other hotels and the Boys Scouts of America office are also in the area.

Those with the police union CLEAT say
A SWAT team responded to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss