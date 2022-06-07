AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT team is responding to an area in south Austin, and Austin Police want people to avoid the area.

A tweet by APD at 3 p.m. said the SWAT team is in the 8100 block of Beaconcrest Drive. That’s near Williams Elementary School about three blocks east of South First Street and west of Interstate 35.

A public information officer will give a briefing a 3:45 p.m. to provide more information on the situation, APD said.

We have a photographer headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.