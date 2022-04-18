AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT team is responding Monday to an area in southeast Austin for a person who won’t come out of an apartment and won’t respond to commands.

Austin police officers and a SWAT team are in southeast Austin on Monday trying to convince a man to come out of an apartment after a dispute with a roommate. (KXAN photo)

The Austin Police Department tweeted at 5:51 a.m. about the incident. Officers are at 7330 Bluff Springs Road, the address for the Cortland Bluff Springs apartment complex. That’s near Tranquilo Trail, east of Interstate 35 and south of East William Cannon Drive.

APD said the incident began as an argument between roommates that “got violent” and one person refuses to leave the apartment. APD said it received the call at 2:53 a.m., and officers have “made contact” with the person inside.

APD asks that everyone avoid the area while it responds to the call, and APD will provide a briefing later Monday morning.

KXAN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.