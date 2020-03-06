SWAT standoff ends at north Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police SWAT team members took a man into custody Friday morning at a north Austin apartment complex. Negotiators were trying to convince the man to come out of his apartment.

Police say officers were called to the Limestone Canyon Apartments on Walnut Park Crossing near Lamar Boulevard at 10:14 p.m. because the man was threatening to harm himself. Police say the man had a gun.

Police called out the SWAT team at 10:49 p.m. when the man refused to come out.

Police said the man was the only one inside the apartment unit.

Officers are checking to see if the man will be charged with anything.

People in surrounding apartments were briefly evacuated but are now being allowed back in.